Historical marker dedicated to honoring Shaw AFB, Tuskegee Airman

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was a very special dedication ceremony took place at Shaw Air Force Base on Wednesday to honor a retired Tuskegee Airman.
Retired Colonel James Randall was celebrated today, with the unveiling of a state historical marker. The marker commemorates the efforts of Colonel Randall and 13 former Shaw Air Force Base Airmen for their efforts toward desegregation of Sumter Schools.
“It reminded me of how proud I am of my father and all the things he did. It was nice to me that I’m a small part of history and the desegregation of the Sumter School district," said William Randall, James Randall’s son.
That marker states that in 1963, 14 African American airmen from Shaw, including Colonel Randall, challenged the legality of the segregated system.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.