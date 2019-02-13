High school students caught exchanging ‘n-word’ hall passes in Maryland, reports say

POTOMAC, MD (WJLA/CNN) - Several students at a Maryland high school are in trouble after they were caught handing classmates passes allowing them to use the n-word, administrators say.
“It’s a joke that maybe went a tiny bit too far at the most,” said sophomore Gavin Norman, who explained that two of his friends brought the passes to school. “I never touched the passes, though.”
On Friday, two of Norman’s close friends printed around 15 copies of a meme from the internet and handed them out to students during lunch.
The meme was modeled after a "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" and read "n-word pass."
The ticket would allow pass-holders could use the racist term without repercussions.
Administrators found out and have since disciplined at least three students.
"I am deeply disappointed and appalled that any student in our school would choose to engage in such a racist, hateful act," Heckert wrote in an. "This behavior is disgraceful and does not reflect the values expected of Winston Churchill students."
The high school will host a meeting next week on tolerance, racism and bias in the wake of the incident.
Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.