Fugitive wanted for Orangeburg Co. home invasion returned to SC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Nathaniel Roberts has been returned to South Carolina after being captured in Tennessee.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Roberts, 20, was wanted for a home invasion that took place on January 29. During that home invasion, a 15-year-old was shot after several armed suspects broke into a home in Neeses.
Three men -- 19-year-old Colten Williams, 17-year-old David Williams, and 25-year-old Justin Williams -- were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.
Colten and David Williams were denied bond, but bond was set at $160,000 for Justin Williams.
Authorities captured Roberts during a pursuit that went through a wooded area outside of a town in northwestern Tennessee on February 5.
Roberts was out on bond for an assault that took place in January. Roberts is also facing four counts of attempted murder, one count for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count for discharging a weapon into a dwelling, one count for first-degree burglary and one count for criminal conspiracy.
