First female commander of F-16 demonstration team relieved of command at Shaw Air Force Base

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The first female commander of the F-16 Viper Demonstration team has been relieved of command after only being on the job a few weeks.
In a statement, Commander of the 20th fighter wing at Shaw Air Force Base Colonel Derek O’Malley said he removed Captain Zoe Kotnik from her position on Monday.
Colonel O’Malley did not release exact details, but said he lost confidence in Kotnik’s ability to lead the team and said good people like Captain Kotnik “make mistakes.”
Major John Waters has resumed command of the team.
The viper demo team gives people a first-hand look at the world’s fighter aircraft through aerial maneuvers at demonstrations across the country.
