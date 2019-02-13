First Alert Forecast: Lovely sunshine gives way to a pattern change by Friday

Lovely Days Ahead, Pattern Change By Friday Will Bring Rain Back For Days To Come
Wonderful Wednesday coming our way! A bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler today as the cold front that gave us the showers/storms yesterday has pushed to our East. Enjoy today and Thursday as we’ll see tranquil conditions.
An unsettled pattern begins to take shape by Friday as a cold front moves into the state by evening into Saturday. The front could stall over us or just to our North.
In any event, we’ll have a number of disturbances move through the state starting Friday through next week. This will give periods of showers and rain, High pressure will move in and out between each event, serving as brief commercial breaks between each weather show!
Each rain event will produce .25 to .50” of rain. Temperatures will vary from the Middle 60s to Middle 50s.
Weather Highlights:
- Cooler and Breezy Today
- Highs Lower 60s Lows Middle 30s
- Nice Valentine’s Day
- Pattern change starts Friday with a series of rain events over the next week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows Middle 30s
Thursday: Sunny. Highs Middle 60s
