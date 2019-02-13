First Alert Forecast: Dry for Valentine’s Day, but more rain this weekend into next week

A few showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 30%. Those rain chances will grow to 70% on Tuesday as another weather system pushes in. This time, the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Tuesday. Some localized flooding is possible. It’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll have thunderstorms, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Highs will be near 60 Monday, then fall into the lower 50s Tuesday.