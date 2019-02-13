CPD: 58-year-old woman dies after being struck by car

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 58-year-old woman was killed last night after being hit by a car on Garners Ferry Road.
According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the woman was identified as Patricia Frickey. Officials believe Frickey was illegally crossing the road when she was hit by a motorist traveling east on Garners Ferry Road.
Officers responded to the incident, which happened near the 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Officials said there were no signs of impairment from the driver or the pedestrian.
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit in continuing to investigate the incident.
