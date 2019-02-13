CPD investigates armed robbery at pizza restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking into an armed robbery that took place at a pizza restaurant on Garners Ferry Road.
Officials said the incident happened on at Dominos Pizza located on the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road. February 5 around 11:30 p.m. Investigators believes at least one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun. No one was injured during the incident.
If you can identify the two suspects in the picture, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You may also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.