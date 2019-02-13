Community Builder: Irmo man serves neighbors in need, leads expansion efforts at local ministry

IRMO, SC (WIS) - For more than 15 years an Irmo man has gone above and beyond to serve his neighbors in need.
“I was looking at WIS TV one night when you all were doing a section on the Mungo Foundation and how they recognize someone in the community, and I said to myself George How fits that bill,” said Richie Eisenman, the board president at the non-profit Sharing God’s Love.
That’s because George spends his days making sure that others can live theirs with the resources they need.
“When George commits to something, he gives 110%,” said Jean How, George’s wife. “So when he committed himself to doing Sharing God's Love he really committed to 110% every day.”
Sharing God’s Love is a ministry in Irmo that provides food, clothing and utility assistance to neighbors in need. For the last 15 years, George has been on the front lines of their efforts.
“George How is absolutely a blessing beyond blessing,” said Shari Selke, director of Sharing God’s Love. “The ministry would not be the same without his input and his guidance.”
George has served as volunteer, board chairman and most recently after recognizing the need to be able to help even more people, George led the campaign for a building expansion.
“Our goal was $450,000-- which we thought, ‘We’re a small ministry, in a small community,’ but we are almost there,” Selke said. “It’s just been a year since we started the campaign, and George was instrumental in getting out there in the community and asking.”
So when George was scheduled to volunteer, we showed up to watch Matt Mungo with Mungo Homes to surprise him with the news that he’s our latest Community Builder.
“You have been nominated and chosen as the WIS and Mungo Homes Community Builder for your work with the underserved and our community, and Sharing God’s Love, and thank you very much for all you do for our community keep up the good work,” Mungo said.
George was speechless and those who know him say that’s a rarity.
“You surprised me very much,” said George How. “Some people didn't tell the truth to me today,” laughed George.
But the truth is, that’s because they love him so much.
“I was very touched,” said Jean of watching her husband be surprised with the honor. “What he does for others with his giving and of his time. He's very special.”
George says he’ll be giving his $1,000 donation from the Michael J. Mungo Foundation to Sharing God’s Love. The ministry tells us they were able to help 6,000 people last year.
If you’d like to help Sharing God’s Love with their mission they say they are in greatest need right now of jars of jelly, healthy boxed cereals like Cheerios and clothes for school aged children. You can also make a financial donation by visiting their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.