The Chick-fil-A Love Song sums up everything right about ordering chicken

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WIS) - Contraband Slim has released a Chick-fil-A love song, and it’s everything we’ve ever needed to sum up our feelings towards chicken.
The song is dedicated "to all the Chick-fil-As in the world, every man, woman, boy and girl” from the heart of the North Augusta, SC rapper. Dressed in his best cow print suit jacket, Contraband Slim walks us through the beautiful experience of ordering from the fast food chain.
The only way to understand how hilarious and heartfelt the tune is, is for you to listen with your own ears. But we’re warning you: This song may cause you to want some fried chicken and sweet tea.
Did you have a chicken attack? Did you feel love coming through the window? Like the man said- Chick-fil-A is full of love and their ice cream machine is never down.
But most importantly, Contraband Slim reminds us to treat others the way Chick-fil-A treats you.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.