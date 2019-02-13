Autopsy: Hania Aguilar died of ‘homicidal violence of undetermined means’

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The autopsy report for Hania Aguilar was released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Wednesday.
According to the autopsy report, Aguilar died of “homicidal violence of undetermined means.” On Nov. 28, 2018, the 13-year-old Aguilar was found naked, partially submerged in a muddy pit under a plastic folding table with a black tire on top, the report confirms.
No common drugs of abuse or medications were detected.
“The autopsy did not elucidate a specific mechanism of death. However, the totality of the circumstances and findings (including the history of abduction, autopsy evidence of hymenal tear consistent with sexual assault, and clandestine disposal of the body) indicate death by homicidal violence,” the report says.
The means of death, however, was likely a form of asphyxia, according to the report.
Michael Ray McLellan has been charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of death in connection to Aguilar’s murder.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.