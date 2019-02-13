Allen Benedict Court tenant files fifth lawsuit against Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are now five lawsuits that have been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority since the death of two men at Allen Benedict Court Apartments.
The lawsuit was filed by Rodricus Walker on Tuesday citing negligence, breach of contract, breach of warranties, and violation of the SC Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.
In the lawsuit, Walker said he noticed “an odd odor” and had experienced “dizziness and nausea” dating back to July 2018.
Walker said he placed a work order request on December 2, 2018, after experiencing those symptoms after noticing the odor in his apartment. The lawsuit said the maintenance crew said the odor was related to plumbing. At times, Walker would have to leave his apartment when his symptoms got worse. The lawsuit also notes that Walker continued to experience those symptoms after several of those work order requests were placed. The lawsuit notes that Walker “was forced to seek treatment from the emergency room on January 1, 2019.”
Weeks later, two men were found dead in building “J” from what was ruled carbon monoxide poisoning. Following that, more than 400 tenants were forced to evacuate the apartment complex.
This is the fourth lawsuit to be filed this month by an Allen Benedict Court resident this month. The first suit was filed in January.
