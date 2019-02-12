Talk of the Town: Here’s your chance to nominate women and girls who rock

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Women and girls rock. You know that.
And there is an upcoming awards banquet to highlight some amazing ladies.
Brookland Baptist Church Women's Day 2019 presents Brookland Girls Rock: Fight the Good Fight awards gala. It will be March 30 at 6 p.m. at Brookland Banquet and Conference Center. This time will honor women and girls in the Midlands who have succeeded in their fields despite personal and professional challenges.
Who are these ladies? You can nominate one right now.
Nominations are open through February 15 in several categories - sportsmanship, arts in action, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and excellence in specific fields like law, politics, education, science and technology, medicine, and law enforcement.
To nominate someone go to the Brookland Baptist website here.
Questions? Send an email to BrooklandGirlsRock@gmail.com.
