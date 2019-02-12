SC among top states in the nation for deadly domestic violence, report says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina is among the top in the nation for deadly domestic violence, according to a new report by the South Carolina Domestic Violence Advisory Committee.
The report ranks the Palmetto State as number 6 out of 10. It says that the domestic violence homicide rate is more than one and a half times the national average.
State Senator Katrina Shealy, of Lexington, has introduced legislation in the Senate to expand domestic violence protections and to allow protective orders to apply to those currently or formerly dating.
Right now, state law only gives protections to spouses, divorcees, and people who share a child or live together.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.