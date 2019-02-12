Richland Co. elections director resigns after losing board’s confidence, report says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Elections board is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss more than 1,000 votes that were not counted during the last election.
It also comes in the wake of a report that the county elections director, Rokey Suleman, resigned, effective immediately, WIS confirmed on Tuesday.
According to the Charleston Post and Courier, Suleman resigned after he was told he had lost the confidence of his board.
Suleman submitted a report to the board two weeks ago detailing how the county missed votes on election night in November 2018 but told the Post and Courier last month the missing ballots would not have changed the outcome of any races.
