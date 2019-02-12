RCSD seeks to identify man wanted for Dollar General robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
Deputies say a suspect entered the Dollar General on Rabon Rd on Feb. 7 around 8:30 p.m and robbed the business. The suspect came to the register with a purchase. When the store clerk opened the register to finalize the purchase, the suspect reached over the counter and snatched money out of the register.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved with the robbery should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.
