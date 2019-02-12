RCSD: Man snatches phone, hits clerk with food crate after trying to rob store

According to officials, the man walked into the Corner Pantry located on the 8000 block of Farrow Road and rushed the cashier shortly after midnight. After the man demanded money from the register, the cashier made an attempt to call 911 using a cordless phone. The man snatched the phone out of her Hand, grabbed an empty food crate, and hit the clerk with it four times. After hitting the clerk, the man left the store with the phone and the crate.