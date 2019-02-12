RCSD: Man snatches phone, hits clerk with food crate after trying to rob store

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Authorities with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need your help finding a man wanted for an attempted robbery which took place on February 1.
According to officials, the man walked into the Corner Pantry located on the 8000 block of Farrow Road and rushed the cashier shortly after midnight. After the man demanded money from the register, the cashier made an attempt to call 911 using a cordless phone. The man snatched the phone out of her Hand, grabbed an empty food crate, and hit the clerk with it four times. After hitting the clerk, the man left the store with the phone and the crate.
Authorities said the man stands about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 110 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a black leather jacket with fur around the hood and a beanie during the incident.
If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
