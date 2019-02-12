Lexington woman stands with MADD for harsher DUI laws after four family members killed by drunk driver

“Here’s the problem- you get drunk, you drive home, you make it. So, you say, ‘I can drive drunk,’ and the next time you get drunk and you drive somewhere and you make it, you say, ‘See, it’s no big deal,’ and then the next time you get drunk and you drive and you hit somebody. Or, you crash your own car. Or you kill your girlfriend who’s sitting next to you. Or you kill a child in the car ahead of you because you couldn’t stop fast enough and you rear-ended them because you convinced yourself – by doing it and getting away with it – that you’re just fine,” Voelker said.