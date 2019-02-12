Three Lexington School District 2 schools to reopen after water main break forces early dismissal

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - Three Lexington School District 2 schools are closing early Tuesday after a water main break has disabled the use of the facilities.
The school district gave an "all-call" to parents of students who attend Cayce Elementary, the Lexington 2 Innovation Center, and the Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy on Bulldog Lane near the 12th Street Extension. The "all-call" will give parents instructions on how the dismissals will work.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety have blocked off the area of the water main break at Bulldog Lane and Taylor Road - and advised parents picking up their children that they can only access the schools from the 12th Street Extension.
Cayce DPS says parts of Taylor Road will remain closed until further notice.
Bottled water has been delivered for use Wednesday at Cayce Elementary, Busbee Creative Arts Academy and the Lexington Two Innovation Center. Breakfast and lunch will be served on normal schedules.
Students at the three schools were dismissed early Tuesday morning, after a water main break along a secondary road near the schools. Cayce and Busbee students went home for the day, while Innovation Center students returned to their home high schools.
Check back for more updates.
