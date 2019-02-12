Lexington deputies seek duo wanted for stealing car from truck stop

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man and a woman wanted for stealing a car from a truck stop.
Authorities said the incident took place on February 5 at the 44 Truck Stop.
If you know these suspects, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the "submit a tip" tab.
