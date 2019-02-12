Gamecocks Women Defeated by #4/5 UConn on the Road

Carolina got off to a hot start offensively with three of the first buckets coming from Cooper. After trading shots to begin the game, the Gamecocks separated themselves with a 7-0 run, including Cuevas-Moore scoring five of the points, highlighted by a big three, to make it 15-8. The run was the start of six consecutive makes for the Gamecock offense, capped off by a three from Herbert Harrigan that gave Carolina a 10-point lead at 22-12 with 4:40 to go in the quarter. UConn eventually made a run, cutting the lead to 27-23 at the end of the period.