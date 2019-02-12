Ft. Jackson staff sergeant sentenced to 18 months in military prison

FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) - A Fort Jackson staff sergeant has now been sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to killing two soldiers an injuring six more after falling asleep while driving.
Staff Sgt. Andrew Marrow pleaded guilty to two charges of negligent homicide and one count of dereliction of duty on Feb. 11.
"Today was a hard, somber day, but a necessary day," Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle said in a statement. "My hope is that today will bring closure to the families and friends of Privates Ethan Shrader and Timothy Ashcraft, those who were injured in this tragic incident, and those affected by it; including the Fort Jackson community.”
The incident happened in October 2018 at Ft. Jackson. Marrow admitted to being asleep at the wheel when the utility truck he was driving ran into soldiers in training formation.
Because the sentence is over one year, it will automatically be appealed and sent to the Army Court of Appeals. Also, because the sentence is over six months, Marrow has been demoted to Private and will have to forfeit all pay and allowances.
Marrow has been taken to the Charleston Naval Brig to begin serving his sentence.
