FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Tuesday for scattered thunderstorms, possible gusty winds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Tuesday is a First Alert Day for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
Foggy, cool, light showers…typical Wedge conditions continue for the Midlands this morning. This will dramatically change by midday as winds will pick up from the Southwest and break the Wedge.
However, timing of the Southwest winds will be the key to how warm we are for the day. If the Wedge breaks sooner, rather than later, we could see 80 degrees today. The Wedge could break before Noon and still, with enough clouds around, we’ll see middle 70s with a few upper 70s.
A cold front will arrive late today. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Midlands between 4 p.m.- 11 p.m. Winds will be gusty much of the day and a few storms could contain damaging winds.
This would not last long as the line of storms will move West to East quickly. Showers and storms will end by Midnight.
Sunny, breezy and cooler for Wednesday. An active pattern looks to be taking place over the next 10-14 days as we’ll see disturbances move through the state every three days or so with a chance of rain. Some days will be cooler/warmer than others.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for afternoon Thunderstorms
- Warm and breezy with Highs middle to upper 70s
- Turning cooler Wed-Thursday
- Nice Valentine’s Day
- Next Front Friday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Dense fog and cool this morning, becoming windy and warm by midday. Scattered thunderstorms by afternoon, some with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs Middle to Upper 70s. Rain chance 80%
First Alert Tonight: Showers/storms ending by Midnight. Lows Middle 40s
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs Middle 60s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.