CPD: Man in crash suffered several gunshot wounds, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police in Columbia are now looking into an attempted murder after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on February 9.
Officers responded to Shop Road and I-77 just before 3 a.m. that day to investigate a single-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who suffered severe injuries from the crash. Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit believe the man lost control of the vehicle and drove over a median causing the vehicle to overturn several times before it finally stopped in a wooded area.
The man was taken to a local hospital and medics informed CPD that the man also had several gunshot wounds. The man is continuing to receive medical treatment. His condition is unknown.
Now, investigators are working to find out where the shooting took place and who is responsible for it.
If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
