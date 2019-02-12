Complete coverage: Allen Benedict Court apartments timeline

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Here are links to all of the coverage on Allen Benedict Court apartments since Jan. 17 in chronological order:
Jan. 17
Jan. 18
Jan. 19
Jan. 20
Jan. 22
Jan. 23
- CHA: 'Staff is committed’ to helping 400+ displaced Allen Benedict Apartment residents following major gas leak, 2 found dead; mayor responds
- ‘I thanked her about 10 times - I’m very grateful:’ Allen Benedict Court residents thankful for church gift card donations
- Work orders reveal complaints over gas leaks, odors at Allen Benedict Court apartments
Jan. 24
Jan. 25
Jan. 26
Jan. 28
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
- WIS viewers and Harvest Hope Food Bank raise over $7K for former Allen Benedict residents
- ‘What do you want me to say?’ CHA commissioner says when asked if board had spoken about Allen Benedict Court apts. deaths, displacements
- Columbia councilman: ‘I support 1,000 percent requesting’ SLED, FBI investigation on ‘negligence’ at Allen Benedict apartments
Jan. 31
- Doctors warn Allen Benedict Court residents of long-term effects from possible exposure to the ‘Quiet Killer’
- CHA board chairman says Allen Benedict Court tragedy is result of ‘bad weather,’ not about housing authority
- CHA apologizes ‘for everything that has happened,’ residents remain hesitant to speak openly to media
Feb. 1
- Third lawsuit filed against CHA by surviving resident of building where bodies found at Allen Benedict Court Apartments
- Daughters of Allen Benedict Court victim don’t find CHA apology sincere as they have to bury their father
- Allen Benedict Court victims to receive vouchers to assist with permanent housing
Feb. 2
Feb. 4
Feb. 5
Feb. 6
- CHA offering thousands of dollars to cover move-out expenses for Allen Benedict Court residents
- Columbia City Council votes to support CPD investigation into Allen Benedict Court
- ’Ignorance of the law is no excuse’: CFD responds to claims made by CHA director
- CHA board member is not playing blame game in resignation after special called meeting
Feb. 7
Feb. 8
Feb. 11
Feb. 12
Here is an interactive timeline:
