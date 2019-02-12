Collier, Samuelson help UConn beat South Carolina 97-79

UConn is now 8-0 all-time against South Carolina since the schools first played in 2007. The Huskies didn't go to the bench until 1:48 into the third quarter when Olivia Nelson-Ododa came in for Megan Walker. This was the Huskies' third game in six days. ... South Carolina had averaged 43 points in the paint over its previous four games. The Gamecocks were outscored 50-30 in the paint on Monday.