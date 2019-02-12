Charleston flight to Dallas, TX diverted to Montgomery, AL because of engine problems

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Dallas-bound flight that took off from Charleston International Airport on Tuesday morning has been diverted to Montgomery , Alabama because of engine problems, according to Montgomery Airport Police Chief Bob Hendrix.
American Airlines flight No. 2083 took off from Charleston at 7:37 a.m. from gate B5 and landed in Montgomery, Alabama at 8:05 a.m., according to information provided by FlightAware.
All passengers are safe and have deplaned, Hendrix said.
A mechanic is headed to the scene to see if the plane can continue onto Dallas or if another plane will be needed to continue passengers onto Dallas.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
