Newberry police searching for 77-year-old Alzheimer patient

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Alzheimer patient.
Dale Shealy Epting, 77, is described as a white male, 6ft tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.
Epting was last seen wearing burgundy and grey pajama type pants with a grey shirt. He had a blue jacket with him.
Epting could be driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with SC Tag QUK 224.
He was last seen leaving an address on Whitner Road just outside the City of Newberry around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information about Epting’s whereabouts you are urged to contact Newberry County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.