First Alert Forecast: Tuesday is an Alert Day for rain, possible storms and gusty winds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A cold front will bring some big changes to our weather over the next couple of days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday in an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring afternoon and evening showers and storms. Our winds will also be gusty.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday for most of the Midlands. Winds could gust to around 35 mph.
· Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· Then, on Wednesday and Thursday, highs will cool back into the low to mid 60s.
· Valentine’s Day (Thursday) will bring a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.
· More rain moves in Friday into Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Monday night, expect low clouds and fog. An isolated shower is possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday is an Alert Day! A cold front will slide through the Midlands from the west by afternoon and evening, giving way to a line of showers and possible thunderstorms. The line will likely move through the area quickly. Still, some brief heavy downpours are possible. We’ll let you know if any severe storms develop. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be east of the Midlands by your Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. (Our current record high is 79 degrees set back in 2017.)
Our winds will be gusty through the afternoon and evening Tuesday because of the front. As a result, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the Midlands. Winds could gust to around 35 mph, so hold on to your hats.
The front will be to our east by Wednesday, allowing high pressure to build in. This setup with deliver mostly sunny skies to the Midlands. High temperatures will cool into the lower 60s. Our winds might be breezy at times Wednesday.
Thursday, on Valentine’s Day, expect dry conditions. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s.
Another weather system moves into the area Friday into Saturday, giving way to more rain. We haven’t declared Alert Days for that time period right now, but we’re keeping an eye on it. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight: Low Clouds and Fog. Isolated Shower (20%). Overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Isolated Storms. Gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30-35 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. Breezy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
