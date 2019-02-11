First Alert Forecast: Tuesday is an Alert Day for rain, possible storms and gusty winds

Tuesday is an Alert Day! A cold front will slide through the Midlands from the west by afternoon and evening, giving way to a line of showers and possible thunderstorms. The line will likely move through the area quickly. Still, some brief heavy downpours are possible. We’ll let you know if any severe storms develop. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be east of the Midlands by your Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. (Our current record high is 79 degrees set back in 2017.)