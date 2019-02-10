22-year-old man arrested after invading Lugoff apartment for cash, drugs

LUGOFF, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Kershaw County have arrested D’errel Miller in connection with a home invasion armed robbery.
Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place on February 5. During the robbery, three to four ounces of marijuana and $300 cash were among the items taken. Officials believe Miller knew the victims.
“We do not believe this was a random incident,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. “We have no reason to believe that any other apartment tenants were targeted.”
Miller, 22, has been charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and armed robbery.
Miller has been booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Investigator Chris Davis at 803-425-1512.
