‘Repack the Backpack’ event aims to serve hundreds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sunday families got a little help with school supplies to close out the school year at the annual “Repack the backpack event.”
This year's event was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Greene Street in Columbia.
It was put on by Healthy Blue SC in partnership with other organizations as a way to give children free backpacks and give families other services they might need.
"There are some people who believe it, or not may have a need so we just want to make sure that we are getting those needs," Melody Clark with Healthy Blue SC said. You think of ‘ok we're a health care company,’ but health is holistic, so if they can't go to school if they don't have those supplies that they need, they can't learn. So it may affect their health and so we just believe in taking care of the whole person."
Organizers with Healthy Blue SC say they serve 3-500 people every year in the event that usually is held between January and March.
They say they hold events like this all over the state.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.