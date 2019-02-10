‘Repack the Backpack’ event aims to serve hundreds

"There are some people who believe it, or not may have a need so we just want to make sure that we are getting those needs," Melody Clark with Healthy Blue SC said. You think of ‘ok we're a health care company,’ but health is holistic, so if they can't go to school if they don't have those supplies that they need, they can't learn. So it may affect their health and so we just believe in taking care of the whole person."