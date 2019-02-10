Pedestrian dies after crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Newberry County, troopers said.
The accident happened on Macedonia Church Rd. near Wheeland School Rd. at 8 p.m. Saturday. This location is about 2 miles north of Prosperity.
According to SCHP, a 29-year-old, of Prosperity, was traveling east in a 2002 Chevrolet SUV when they struck a pedestrian crossing Macedonia Church Rd.
The driver was not injured. The pedestrian died due to injuries.
The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released.
No charges have been filed in this case, according to SCHP.
