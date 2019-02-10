Officials: Two-car collision in Calhoun Co. kills two, injures one other

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A collision between two vehicles in Calhoun County took the life of two motorists and injured one passenger on Saturday.
Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth confirmed 56-year-old Henri Smoak and 37-year-old Avonette Owens both died after a collision on U.S. Highway 21.
The collision took place just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Smoak was traveling north on the road, crossed the center line and hit Owens in a head-on collision. Smoak was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Owens was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland with serious injuries. The passenger riding with Owens was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries as well. Owens later died from the injuries suffered in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision.
