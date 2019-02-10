NC Congressman Walter B. Jones dies at 76, weeks after entering hospice

North Carolina Congressman Walter B. Jones (NC-3) died at the age of 76 in Greenville Sunday afternoon, weeks after entering hospice. (via Office of Congressman Walter B. Jones)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 10, 2019

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - North Carolina Congressman Walter B. Jones (NC-3) died at the age of 76 in Greenville Sunday afternoon, weeks after entering hospice.

According to a press release from his office, Congressman Jones represented the people of Eastern North Carolina in Congress and the state legislature for over 34 years,

Congressman Jones was a man of the people. With a kind heart and the courage of his convictions, he dedicated his life to serving his Savior and to standing up for Americans who needed a voice. He was a champion for our men and women in uniform and their families, always mindful of their service and sacrifice. Congressman Jones will long be remembered for his honesty, faith and integrity. He was never afraid to take a principled stand. He was known for his independence, and widely admired across the political spectrum. Some may not have agreed with him, but all recognized that he did what he thought was right.
Statement from the office of Congressman Walter B. Jones

On Jan. 26, Congressman Jones entered hospice care after breaking his hip. A press release from his office said his health had declined after suffering the injury.

He suffered the hip injury on Jan. 14.

Congressman Jones was first sworn in to the U.S. House in 1995, following 10 years of service as an elected member of the North Carolina General Assembly.

“Jones strongly believes in the strength of faith and family, and has worked to represent the citizens of Eastern North Carolina with honor and integrity,” the biography on his website reads.

