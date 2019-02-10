Man claiming poisoning shot, killed after shooting woman, firing at Greenville County deputies, official says

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A man claiming to be poisoned was shot and killed after shooting a woman, and firing several shots at Greenville County deputies, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened on Murrell Road in the Pleasant Grove Mobile Home Park around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Willie Jermaine Robinson.
Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, Robinson told them from inside the home that he was armed.
Deputies said while they were taking cover, they heard a shot come from the home.
They later determined that a woman inside the home was shot. Deputies said her injuries are non-life threatening.
Deputies said Robinson came outside with a firearm and fired several shots towards the deputies.
Flood says at least one deputy returned fire, killing him. Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Flood said no deputies were injured.
SLED is investigating.
