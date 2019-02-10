Lawson, Bryant push South Carolina past Arkansas to cap Legends Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On a day where South Carolina honored the legends from teams past, two of the youngest Gamecocks led their team to a 77-65 win over Arkansas.
AJ Lawson led USC with 24 points while pulling down seven rebounds in the win. Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points for the Gamecocks on Saturday. Senior Chris Silva provided 16 points and eight rebound.
The win, however, wasn’t the prettiest of victories. The Gamecocks turned the ball over 21 times against the Razorbacks and had to fight their way to victory from a 13-point deficit in the second half. South Carolina was able to do just that posting 40 of their 46 second-half points in the final 15 minutes while holding Arkansas to just 15 points in that time frame.
South Carolina shot 54 percent from the floor while stifling the Arkansas offense. The Razorbacks shot just 39 percent from the floor.
The Gamecocks (12-11, 7-3) travel to face No. 1 Tennessee on Wednesday.
