Driver shot after pulling rifle on deputy during a chase, sheriff says

ANDERSON, SC (WYFF) - A suspect was shot after pulling a rifle on an Anderson County deputy, following a chase, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.
The chase began just after midnight Sunday, after a deputy sheriff saw a vehicle driving erratically near Tri-County Technical College, McBride said.
The deputy sheriff attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
The chase reached Williams Road in La France, where another deputy joined, McBride said.
On Williams Road, the suspect rammed into the two patrol cars, disabling one of them.
The chase then continued on to Lebanon Road, where the suspect attempted to ram another patrol vehicle in a field on Clemson Extension Agricultural Land, McBride said.
A deputy disabled the suspects’ vehicle in that field. As the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle, the suspect pulled a rifle on the deputy.
The deputy pulled out his gun, and shot the suspect at least once, McBride said.
The suspect was taken into police custody, and taken to the hospital.
SLED is investigating.
McBride said the deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.
No deputies were injured.
