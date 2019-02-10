Coroner identifies 20-month-old pedestrian killed in Newberry crash

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - A child has died after being hit by a car while crossing a Newberry County roadway, according to officials.
The accident happened on Macedonia Church Rd. near Wheeland School Rd. at 8 p.m. Saturday. This location is about 2 miles north of Prosperity.
Coroner Laura Kneece identified the pedestrian as 20-month-old Madden James Madray of Prosperity, South Carolina. An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 11 to determine the cause of death.
According to SCHP, a 29-year-old, of Prosperity, was traveling east in a 2002 Chevrolet SUV when they struck the child crossing Macedonia Church Rd.
The driver was not injured. No charges have been filed in this case, according to SCHP.
This incident remains under investigation through the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
