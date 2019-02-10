CFD: Isolated gas leak at Columbia apartment complex displaces four

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Crews made their way to Riverwalk Vista Apartments to repair a gas leak Saturday night.
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department received the call around 7:30 p.m. regarding the gas leak. Workers with SCE&G were called to the scene to turn the gas off.
In total, two units were impacted and four tenants were displaced.
Officials said the rest of the building was okay and no other evacuation was necessary as the situation appeared to be an isolated incident.
