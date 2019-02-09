Suspect connected to 8 Richland County convenience store robberies arrested in New Jersey

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A suspect believed to be responsible for eight Richland County convenience store robberies has been arrested according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Howard Smalley, 57, was arrested in New Jersey by US Marshals New Jersey by the US Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident on February 8.
Smalley was wanted by RCSD for robbing eight Richland County convenience stores, including four on Two Notch Road, three on Rabon Road and one in Forest Acres. His image was caught on several surveillance systems.
Smalley will be extradited to Richland County and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Smalley had been previously arrested on charges of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and domestic violence, dating back to the mid to late 2000s, according to jail records.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.