Sumter coroner identifies pedestrian killed in collision on Calhoun Street

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker has released the identity of a man who died in pedestrian vs vehicle collision on February 8th.
Raymond McLeod, 76, died at Prisma Health Tuomey, from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Calhoun Street at Prisma Health Tuomey.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m.
According to the coroner next of kin has been notified.
The City of Sumter Police Department is investigating.
An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina at a later date.
