Sophomore Minaya to redshirt for Gamecocks

Sophomore Minaya to redshirt for Gamecocks
South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Texas Tech defeated South Carolina 70-63. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Sean Rayford)
By Emery Glover | February 9, 2019 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 4:46 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina sophomore Justin Minaya will redshirt for South Carolina, according to Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Harrington Park, N.J., suffered a right knee injury in practice in November and later underwent surgery for that injury.

This season, Minaya played in five games and averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

As a freshman, Minaya started in 30 games for Carolina and averaged 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Minaya is expected to be ready for the 2019-2020 season.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.