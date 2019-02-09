Sophomore Minaya to redshirt for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina sophomore Justin Minaya will redshirt for South Carolina, according to Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin.
The 6-foot-5 forward from Harrington Park, N.J., suffered a right knee injury in practice in November and later underwent surgery for that injury.
This season, Minaya played in five games and averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
As a freshman, Minaya started in 30 games for Carolina and averaged 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Minaya is expected to be ready for the 2019-2020 season.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.