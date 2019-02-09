Richland Co. deputies search for suspect who robbed Columbia pizzeria

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies are looking to identify a suspect who robbed a Little Caesars pizza restaurant located on Clemson Road.
Officials said the incident took place around 9:45 p.m. on January 29.
The suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with a dark-colored mask.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.