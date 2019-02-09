Pedestrian struck, killed in Sumter crosswalk crash

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police Department officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday around 6:30 p.m.
Raymond McLeod, 76, of Virginia was in a marked crosswalk on Calhoun St. when he was struck by a 2001 Suburban traveling west, officials said. He was treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he later died.
The 29-year-old driver of Sumter stopped once the crash occurred, police said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
