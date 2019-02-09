OCSO searching for suspect who broke into Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s officers are searching for a suspect who caused damage to a local car dealership when they broke in last month.
“This individual forced entry into the dealership and then once inside damaged a storage locker,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Fortunately, nothing appeared to be missing, including any vehicles. He arrived on foot, and he left on foot.”
OCSO investigators were dispatched to the Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership after an alarm call was received on January 15th.
No one was found in the facility when searched by officers.
Security footage from the dealership shows a male breaking into the business around 9:30 p.m.
An employee pointed out a storage locker that had been damaged in an unsuccessful attempt to open it.
If anyone has any information on the burglary, they are asked to call the OCSO Criminal Investigative Division at 803-533-5824 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
