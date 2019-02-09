Motorcyclist dies after collision on Sprinkle Avenue in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Orangeburg County.
The accident happened Feb. 8 around 7:50 p.m. on Sprinkle Avenue, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 1999 Mercury heading East was turning left onto Blakley Street, when a motorcyclist driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle struck the vehicle.
The driver of the Mercury was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the hospital.
The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released.
SCHP is still investigating the incident. Check back for updates.
