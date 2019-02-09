CPD investigating robbery at Tokyo Grill on Paterson Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating robbery at a local eatery on Patterson Road near Garners Ferry Road.
Information is limited at this time, however, Columbia dispatched confirmed that a robbery occurred the Tokyo Grill.
A description of the suspect has not been released.
It is also unknown if anyone was hurt in this incident.
If you know any information about this crime you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.