You have two chances to see guided BullStreet District Tours, starting Saturday, February 9th

Five completely finished town-homes are surrounded by construction of the BullStreet District. If you choose to buy one of these half a million dollar homes, at least for the next few years, you're getting a bonus history lesson as well. That’s because people who live at TownPark right now look out their living room window and see the old Babcock building, which was once the state’s mental health hospital. But within 20 years, Virginia developer, Clachan Properties, plans to recreate and restore the run-down building whole scene into luxury apartment living.