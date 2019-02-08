22-year-old man sought by Irmo Police after starting chase

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Law enforcement officials in Irmo need your help finding 22-year-old Rasaun Maliek Hastie.
Officials with Irmo Police said Hastie was pulled over by an officer near Broad River Road and Interstate 26 for an equipment violation. As the officer was conducting the traffic stop, Hastie pulled off initiating a chase. The chase, however, was ended once it headed into Downtown Columbia. Officers have obtained a warrant for Hastie’s arrest.
If you know of Hastie’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
