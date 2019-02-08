Third suspect arrested by Orangeburg deputies after credit cards stolen from vehicle

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has now arrested a third suspect after a man reported his credit cards were stolen from his vehicle.
Officials said 32-year-old James Erskin Keller was charged with five counts of financial transaction card fraud. Previously, Treasure Thomas and Tracy Wilson were arrested in connection with the case.
The two women were initially wanted after making purchases with the stolen credit cards at an Orangeburg Walmart. In total, the trio made purchases that totaled more than $2,000 at the Walmart and other local businesses.
Thomas and Wilson are each out on a $10,000 bond each. Keller’s bond was set at $10,000 on Thursday.
